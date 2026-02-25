News
Syria confirms mass escape from Al-Hol camp for relatives of jihadists
Middle East News
25-02-2026 | 07:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Syria confirms mass escape from Al-Hol camp for relatives of jihadists
Syria's interior ministry confirmed on Wednesday the mass escape of relatives of suspected Islamic State group jihadists from the Al-Hol camp last month following the withdrawal of Kurdish forces who had overseen the facility.
"When our forces arrived, they found cases of collective escapes due to the camp having been opened up in a haphazard manner," ministry spokesman Noureddine al-Baba said at a press conference.
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Islamic State
Al-Hol
Kurds
