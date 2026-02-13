Lebanon's Interior Ministry urges citizens to run in 2026 parliamentary elections—Video

Lebanon News
13-02-2026 | 04:52
High views
Lebanon&#39;s Interior Ministry urges citizens to run in 2026 parliamentary elections—Video
2min
Lebanon's Interior Ministry urges citizens to run in 2026 parliamentary elections—Video

Lebanon's Interior and Municipalities Ministry has released a video as part of its media campaign for the 2026 parliamentary elections, encouraging citizens to run for office.

In a post on X, the ministry called on potential candidates to submit their nominations under the slogan: "Because you are the voice and image of the nation, run for office."
 
For more details, click here.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Interior

Ministry

Citizens

Parliamentary

Elections

