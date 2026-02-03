Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said international confidence in Lebanon and renewed foreign support are natural outcomes of ongoing efforts to rebuild the state on solid foundations, stressing that extending the rule of law and enforcing the state's monopoly over weapons are irreversible choices.



Aoun's remarks came during a meeting with a delegation from the "Sovereign Front," according to a statement released by the presidency. He said rebuilding the state requires rational, realistic, and responsible action, adding that the steps being taken internally have been met with positive responses abroad, increasing the responsibility placed on the leadership.



The president said he remains fully committed to the pledges he made in his inaugural oath, which he noted received broad domestic and international support. He said there would be no retreat from implementing those commitments.



On the parliamentary elections, Aoun said he, along with the parliament speaker and the prime minister, insists on holding the vote starting May 3. He dismissed discussions about postponing the elections for various reasons or for specified periods, saying such proposals do not concern him, as the issue falls within the constitutional authority of the legislative branch.



Aoun said he stands at an equal distance from all candidates and will not intervene in electoral alliances. He said his role is limited to ensuring the integrity, security, and transparency of the electoral process.



The president also stressed his determination to prevent Lebanon from being drawn into a new war, saying the Lebanese people can no longer bear the cost of repeated conflicts. He pointed to changing international conditions that require a realistic and pragmatic approach to protect the country and its people, expressing hope that ongoing efforts to shield Lebanon from new dangers would be met with understanding and constructive commitment.