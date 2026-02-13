Lebanese PM calls for the establishment of a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons

Lebanon News
13-02-2026 | 04:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese PM calls for the establishment of a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese PM calls for the establishment of a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference with Melissa Parke, executive director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons. This organization was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017.

Salam praised the group's leading role in advocating for nuclear disarmament and strengthening global peace.

He said he told Parke that Lebanon's long-standing position—shared by all members of the Arab League—calling for the establishment of a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction has become more important than ever, as wars continue worldwide, military spending rises sharply and the number of nuclear warheads increases again after decades of decline since the mid-1980s.

Salam also reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, noting that Lebanon was among the first countries to vote in favor of adopting the treaty at the U.N. General Assembly in 2016. 

He said Lebanon will continue supporting U.N. resolutions urging all countries to join the agreement.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

PM

Nawaf Salam

Middle East

Zone

Nuclear

Weapons

LBCI Next
Lebanon's Interior Ministry urges citizens to run in 2026 parliamentary elections—Video
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-20

PM Salam: First phase of weapons control south of the Litani nearing completion

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-08

Lebanese Cabinet reviews army plan to consolidate arms, calls for specific framework for north of Litani

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-24

Patriarch al-Rahi calls for successful negotiations, reform and state control of weapons in Christmas message

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-17

USS Abraham Lincoln carrier heads to Middle East: A show of force or a message of deterrence?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

Saad Hariri holds talks with US, UN, and French envoys in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Future Movement media coordinator to LBCI: The party will embrace any decision Saad Hariri makes on Saturday

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Lebanon's Interior Ministry urges citizens to run in 2026 parliamentary elections—Video

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:48

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-07

Lebanese PM Salam meets international officials on sidelines of Doha Forum

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Trapped between aid and reality: Tripoli residents flee collapsing homes, face unaffordable rents

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-09

Iran warns of 'deep distrust' with US despite talks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Beirut port disaster remains unsolved five years after deadly blast

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:48

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Netanyahu fails to sway Trump as Israel conducts major drills amid US‑Iran uncertainty

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Trapped between aid and reality: Tripoli residents flee collapsing homes, face unaffordable rents

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Future Movement media coordinator to LBCI: The party will embrace any decision Saad Hariri makes on Saturday

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Lebanese PM calls for the establishment of a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

Saad Hariri holds talks with US, UN, and French envoys in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:41

Lebanon's President pays tribute to Rafic Hariri ahead of assassination anniversary

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More