Iran FM heads to Geneva for second round of nuclear talks with US: Ministry

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi headed to Switzerland on Sunday for the second round of renewed nuclear talks with the United States later this week, his ministry said.



Araghchi "left Tehran for Geneva late Sunday heading a diplomatic and technical delegation to conduct the second round of nuclear talks and hold a number of diplomatic consultations," the ministry said in a statement.



"Indirect Iran–U.S. nuclear talks will be held on Tuesday with the mediation and good offices of Oman."



AFP