Future Movement media coordinator to LBCI: The party will embrace any decision Saad Hariri makes on Saturday

The Future Movement's general media coordinator, Abdel Salam Moussa, told LBCI that popular momentum around the party has increased and that supporters are eager for the return of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri.



Moussa said Ahmad Hariri continues carrying out his duties within the party, dismissing recent rumors circulating about his role.



He said the Future Movement shares a long history with the Lebanese Forces and is focused on the future rather than reopening old disputes, adding that the party is willing to meet politically with any side that prioritizes Lebanon's interests and Arab identity. Moussa also pointed to the movement's historical relationship with the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP).



On the Future Movement's past experience with the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), Moussa described it as "worse than bad," accusing the party of overturning the presidential settlement. He said the Future Movement would not "be bitten twice" and stressed the movement couldn't become an ally of Hezbollah.



Moussa also said the Future Movement would not offer any "gift" to any party in the upcoming elections and would not allow others to "climb on its shoulders."



He added that the party will embrace any decision Saad Hariri makes on Saturday, the anniversary of the assassination of former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri, regarding a possible return to political life and participation in the next parliamentary elections.