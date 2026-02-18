Stay tuned: First episode of 'Akram Min Meen’ airs tonight on LBCI

Lebanon News
18-02-2026 | 11:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Stay tuned: First episode of &#39;Akram Min Meen’ airs tonight on LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Stay tuned: First episode of 'Akram Min Meen’ airs tonight on LBCI

The first episode of the “Akram Min Meen” program, hosted by Wissam Hanna, will air tonight at 8:30 p.m. live on LBCI. 

Lebanese singer Nawal el Zoghbi will make a special live appearance, adding extra excitement to the show.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Akram Min Meen

Wissam Hanna

LBCI

Nawal el Zoghbi

LBCI Next
Lebanon’s revenue challenge: Can smarter policies replace new taxes?
Finance Minister Jaber reviews digital modernization with World Bank delegation
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:29

US withdrawing all forces from Syria, WSJ reports

LBCI
Middle East News
15:24

Israel conducting 'gradual de facto annexation' of W.Bank: UN official

LBCI
Middle East News
15:15

Iran issues NOTAM over planned rocket launches on Thursday, US FAA says

LBCI
World News
14:52

Eight of nine missing skiers in California avalanche are dead: Police

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

As regional powers spend billions, can Lebanon define its defense strategy?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Lebanon’s revenue challenge: Can smarter policies replace new taxes?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Finance Minister Jaber reviews digital modernization with World Bank delegation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Iranian Ambassador from Maaysrah: We will stand by the Lebanese people, with no room for division between us

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:07

President Aoun briefed by BDL Governor on judicial talks with France over embezzlement suspicions

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Stay tuned: First episode of 'Akram Min Meen’ airs tonight on LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
15:24

Israel conducting 'gradual de facto annexation' of W.Bank: UN official

LBCI
World News
2026-02-05

UN chief 'strongly condemns' deadly Nigeria terrorist attack

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Stay tuned: First episode of 'Akram Min Meen’ airs tonight on LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

As regional powers spend billions, can Lebanon define its defense strategy?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:07

President Aoun briefed by BDL Governor on judicial talks with France over embezzlement suspicions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

From Gaza to Iran: Israel flags regional threats as Board of Peace convenes

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Iranian Ambassador from Maaysrah: We will stand by the Lebanese people, with no room for division between us

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:22

Lebanon assumes presidency of FAO Near East Group for 2026

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Lebanon’s revenue challenge: Can smarter policies replace new taxes?

LBCI
Middle East News
15:15

Iran issues NOTAM over planned rocket launches on Thursday, US FAA says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More