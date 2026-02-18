Finance Minister Jaber reviews digital modernization with World Bank delegation

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to advancing digital modernization and stabilizing its core systems through an institutional approach that ensures transparency and proper use of resources.



His remarks came during a working meeting with a World Bank delegation led by Lebanon Country Office Director Enrique Armas, attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Finance.



The meeting focused on the current status and updates related to stabilizing the land registry and tax systems, as part of efforts to ensure continuity, improve technical efficiency, and strengthen the stability of the ministry’s digital systems. This work is supported by a $6.5 million grant allocated for system stabilization and modernization across the project’s core components.



Jaber stressed the need to accelerate the completion of required technical and administrative procedures to avoid further delays.



Discussions also covered the approved loan for the new Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS) and the Public Financial Management System (IFMIS), and the possibility of integrating the two within a unified reform vision to enhance financial and tax administration efficiency.



Jaber said completing the gap analysis is a necessary first step before moving to implementation, as it determines technical needs, human resources, and required organizational and legal adjustments.



He also addressed the need to strengthen the technical team supporting the ministry’s systems, consider specialized legal or financial expertise if required, and avoid overlap with other international technical assistance programs.



The meeting concluded with agreement to continue internal coordination to finalize job descriptions and designate the relevant coordinating unit.