News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
14
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
14
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Finance Minister Jaber reviews digital modernization with World Bank delegation
Lebanon News
18-02-2026 | 08:58
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Finance Minister Jaber reviews digital modernization with World Bank delegation
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to advancing digital modernization and stabilizing its core systems through an institutional approach that ensures transparency and proper use of resources.
His remarks came during a working meeting with a World Bank delegation led by Lebanon Country Office Director Enrique Armas, attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Finance.
The meeting focused on the current status and updates related to stabilizing the land registry and tax systems, as part of efforts to ensure continuity, improve technical efficiency, and strengthen the stability of the ministry’s digital systems. This work is supported by a $6.5 million grant allocated for system stabilization and modernization across the project’s core components.
Jaber stressed the need to accelerate the completion of required technical and administrative procedures to avoid further delays.
Discussions also covered the approved loan for the new Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS) and the Public Financial Management System (IFMIS), and the possibility of integrating the two within a unified reform vision to enhance financial and tax administration efficiency.
Jaber said completing the gap analysis is a necessary first step before moving to implementation, as it determines technical needs, human resources, and required organizational and legal adjustments.
He also addressed the need to strengthen the technical team supporting the ministry’s systems, consider specialized legal or financial expertise if required, and avoid overlap with other international technical assistance programs.
The meeting concluded with agreement to continue internal coordination to finalize job descriptions and designate the relevant coordinating unit.
Lebanon News
Minister
Jaber
reviews
digital
modernization
World
delegation
Next
Stay tuned: First episode of 'Akram Min Meen’ airs tonight on LBCI
Iranian Ambassador from Maaysrah: We will stand by the Lebanese people, with no room for division between us
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-30
Lebanese Finance Minister reviews with World Bank ongoing projects, approving two new initiatives
Lebanon News
2026-01-30
Lebanese Finance Minister reviews with World Bank ongoing projects, approving two new initiatives
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-26
Lebanon seeks World Bank assessment for possible power link with Cyprus: Energy Minister
Lebanon News
2025-11-26
Lebanon seeks World Bank assessment for possible power link with Cyprus: Energy Minister
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-16
Finance, energy ministers say World Bank backing boosts Lebanon's power sector reforms
Lebanon News
2026-01-16
Finance, energy ministers say World Bank backing boosts Lebanon's power sector reforms
0
Middle East News
2025-12-04
Visa plans Syria launch after deal with central bank on digital payments
Middle East News
2025-12-04
Visa plans Syria launch after deal with central bank on digital payments
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:45
Stay tuned: First episode of 'Akram Min Meen’ airs tonight on LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45
Stay tuned: First episode of 'Akram Min Meen’ airs tonight on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
04:19
Iranian Ambassador from Maaysrah: We will stand by the Lebanese people, with no room for division between us
Lebanon News
04:19
Iranian Ambassador from Maaysrah: We will stand by the Lebanese people, with no room for division between us
0
Lebanon News
04:07
President Aoun briefed by BDL Governor on judicial talks with France over embezzlement suspicions
Lebanon News
04:07
President Aoun briefed by BDL Governor on judicial talks with France over embezzlement suspicions
0
Lebanon News
03:22
Lebanon assumes presidency of FAO Near East Group for 2026
Lebanon News
03:22
Lebanon assumes presidency of FAO Near East Group for 2026
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-10
UAE president arrives in Qatar, a day after Israeli strike on Doha
Middle East News
2025-09-10
UAE president arrives in Qatar, a day after Israeli strike on Doha
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-08
Four survivors among eight rescued from Tripoli building collapse
Lebanon News
2026-02-08
Four survivors among eight rescued from Tripoli building collapse
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-25
FM Rajji holds key meetings at UN: Discusses Lebanon’s security and regional ties with Armenia, Ireland, and Cyprus
Lebanon News
2025-09-25
FM Rajji holds key meetings at UN: Discusses Lebanon’s security and regional ties with Armenia, Ireland, and Cyprus
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12
Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12
Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Paying the price: Fuel hike and VAT plan stir debate over Lebanon’s finances
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Paying the price: Fuel hike and VAT plan stir debate over Lebanon’s finances
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's election uncertainty grows: Cabinet avoids decision on expat voting
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's election uncertainty grows: Cabinet avoids decision on expat voting
3
Lebanon News
12:02
UNIFIL and Lebanese Army remove unexploded shells from homes in Odaisseh
Lebanon News
12:02
UNIFIL and Lebanese Army remove unexploded shells from homes in Odaisseh
4
Lebanon News
04:07
President Aoun briefed by BDL Governor on judicial talks with France over embezzlement suspicions
Lebanon News
04:07
President Aoun briefed by BDL Governor on judicial talks with France over embezzlement suspicions
5
Middle East News
13:00
Iran president says open to 'verification' Tehran not seeking nuclear weapon
Middle East News
13:00
Iran president says open to 'verification' Tehran not seeking nuclear weapon
6
Lebanon News
04:19
Iranian Ambassador from Maaysrah: We will stand by the Lebanese people, with no room for division between us
Lebanon News
04:19
Iranian Ambassador from Maaysrah: We will stand by the Lebanese people, with no room for division between us
7
Lebanon News
03:22
Lebanon assumes presidency of FAO Near East Group for 2026
Lebanon News
03:22
Lebanon assumes presidency of FAO Near East Group for 2026
8
World News
08:35
Gas explosion kills 38 miners in central Nigeria
World News
08:35
Gas explosion kills 38 miners in central Nigeria
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More