Hezbollah says targeted three Israeli bases after strikes on Lebanon
Lebanon News
03-03-2026 | 02:52
Hezbollah says targeted three Israeli bases after strikes on Lebanon
Hezbollah on Tuesday said it targeted three Israeli military bases in response to the strikes on the group's strongholds in Lebanon, including the south Beirut suburbs.
"In response to the criminal Israeli aggression on dozens of Lebanese cities and towns," Hezbollah fighters targeted with drones the Ramat David air base and the Meron base in northern Israel with drone strikes, the Iran-backed group said in multiple statements.
They added that they also targeted a base in the occupied Golan Heights with a rocket barrage.
AFP
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Israeli
Bases
Strikes
Lebanon
