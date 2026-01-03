Israeli army says it targeted Hezbollah member in south Lebanon

Lebanon News
03-01-2026 | 05:59
Israeli army says it targeted Hezbollah member in south Lebanon
Israeli army says it targeted Hezbollah member in south Lebanon

The Israeli army said it carried out a strike Saturday targeting a Hezbollah member in the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon.

