Israeli army says it targeted two Hezbollah members in south Lebanon

Lebanon News
05-01-2026 | 04:19
High views
Israeli army says it targeted two Hezbollah members in south Lebanon
0min
Israeli army says it targeted two Hezbollah members in south Lebanon

The Israeli army said it carried out a strike targeting two Hezbollah members in south Lebanon, accusing them of attempting to rebuild the group’s military infrastructure.

In a statement, the army alleged that the two individuals were working on efforts to reestablish Hezbollah military facilities in the Jmaijmeh area of southern Lebanon when they were targeted.

Lebanon's security in focus as President Aoun meets defense minister
Security assessments: Netanyahu sidesteps Lebanon in first cabinet meeting after Trump talks
