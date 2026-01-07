News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
17
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Salasel Dehab
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
17
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi ambassador meets PM Salam, discuss security and regional developments
Lebanon News
07-01-2026 | 05:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi ambassador meets PM Salam, discuss security and regional developments
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Waleed Bukhari on Wednesday visited Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the Grand Serail in Beirut.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the latest political developments in Lebanon and the region, as well as the government’s efforts to implement decisions aimed at asserting state sovereignty across all Lebanese territory.
Discussions also covered measures being taken to reduce the escalation in southern Lebanon.
Lebanon News
ambassador
meets
Salam,
discuss
security
regional
developments
Next
President Aoun departs for Cyprus to attend EU presidency ceremony
US welcomes Lebanese government’s reform steps, backs financial gap law
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-24
President Aoun meets Saudi ambassador to discuss bilateral ties and current developments
Lebanon News
2025-12-24
President Aoun meets Saudi ambassador to discuss bilateral ties and current developments
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-25
PM Salam meets with Amnesty International chief and UNRWA officials to discuss justice and refugee support
Lebanon News
2025-11-25
PM Salam meets with Amnesty International chief and UNRWA officials to discuss justice and refugee support
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-06
PM Salam meets Syrian President in Doha to discuss bilateral cooperation
Lebanon News
2025-12-06
PM Salam meets Syrian President in Doha to discuss bilateral cooperation
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-08
Interior Minister meets US Ambassador Michel Issa to discuss reforms and election preparations
Lebanon News
2025-12-08
Interior Minister meets US Ambassador Michel Issa to discuss reforms and election preparations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:10
Partial building collapse in Tripoli raises safety concerns
Lebanon News
10:10
Partial building collapse in Tripoli raises safety concerns
0
Lebanon News
09:17
Saudi Ambassador’s meeting with PM salam signals backing for Lebanon’s financial reforms: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
09:17
Saudi Ambassador’s meeting with PM salam signals backing for Lebanon’s financial reforms: Sources to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
07:31
President Aoun departs for Cyprus to attend EU presidency ceremony
Lebanon News
07:31
President Aoun departs for Cyprus to attend EU presidency ceremony
0
Lebanon News
04:54
US welcomes Lebanese government’s reform steps, backs financial gap law
Lebanon News
04:54
US welcomes Lebanese government’s reform steps, backs financial gap law
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-12
LBCI sources: Financial prosecutor questions Beirut Airport customs staff over data tampering
Lebanon News
2025-12-12
LBCI sources: Financial prosecutor questions Beirut Airport customs staff over data tampering
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-06
Beirut Port earns ISPS certification
Lebanon News
2025-10-06
Beirut Port earns ISPS certification
0
World News
2025-09-06
Putin urges Russia's aerospace industry to develop rocket engines
World News
2025-09-06
Putin urges Russia's aerospace industry to develop rocket engines
0
Lebanon News
04:54
US welcomes Lebanese government’s reform steps, backs financial gap law
Lebanon News
04:54
US welcomes Lebanese government’s reform steps, backs financial gap law
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israeli airstrikes hit southern and western Lebanon ahead of key security talks—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israeli airstrikes hit southern and western Lebanon ahead of key security talks—the details
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
From Syria’s border villages to displacement in Lebanon: Inside Hermel’s Imam Ali camp
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
From Syria’s border villages to displacement in Lebanon: Inside Hermel’s Imam Ali camp
3
Lebanon News
04:54
US welcomes Lebanese government’s reform steps, backs financial gap law
Lebanon News
04:54
US welcomes Lebanese government’s reform steps, backs financial gap law
4
Lebanon Economy
03:14
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
03:14
Lebanon updates fuel prices
5
Middle East News
13:40
Syria, Israel to set up joint cell under US on de-escalation
Middle East News
13:40
Syria, Israel to set up joint cell under US on de-escalation
6
Middle East News
11:59
African Union calls on Israel to revoke its recognition of Somaliland
Middle East News
11:59
African Union calls on Israel to revoke its recognition of Somaliland
7
Lebanon News
09:17
Saudi Ambassador’s meeting with PM salam signals backing for Lebanon’s financial reforms: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
09:17
Saudi Ambassador’s meeting with PM salam signals backing for Lebanon’s financial reforms: Sources to LBCI
8
Lebanon News
04:25
Iranian FM to visit Lebanon with economic delegation
Lebanon News
04:25
Iranian FM to visit Lebanon with economic delegation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More