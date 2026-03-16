Israeli army begins ground operations in Lebanon: Defense Minister Katz

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz said the Israeli army has begun a ground maneuver in Lebanon to remove threats and protect residents of the Galilee and northern Israel.



He added that hundreds of thousands of Shiite residents in southern Lebanon who have evacuated—or are evacuating—from their homes in southern Lebanon and Beirut will not return south of the Litani River until the safety of Israel’s northern residents is assured.



Katz criticized Naim Qassem, saying the Hezbollah leader “is hiding underground while turning more than a million Shiites of his sect into refugees in their own country,” despite boasting and challenging the Israeli army.