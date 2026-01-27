News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France has the right to ban social media for under-15s, says EU
World News
27-01-2026 | 07:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
France has the right to ban social media for under-15s, says EU
France has the right to ban social media use for under-15s, as proposed in a bill adopted by its lower house of parliament, but enforcement would lie with the EU, the European Commission said Tuesday.
"The French authorities have the right to establish a digital age for their citizens," commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier told reporters, saying it was the "obligation of very large online platforms to respect the national legislation."
He stressed, however, that it would ultimately be up to the EU to ensure platforms put in place adequate age verification tools.
AFP
World News
France
Social Media
Ban
EU
UK, US, Germany and France urge adherence to ceasefire in Syria
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
01:26
French lawmakers pass bill banning social media for under-15s
World News
01:26
French lawmakers pass bill banning social media for under-15s
0
Variety and Tech
2025-12-09
Australia launches world-first social media ban for under-16s
Variety and Tech
2025-12-09
Australia launches world-first social media ban for under-16s
0
World News
2025-12-08
Zelensky says Kyiv has no right to cede land to Russia
World News
2025-12-08
Zelensky says Kyiv has no right to cede land to Russia
0
Middle East News
2026-01-20
EU moves to tighten ban on drone exports to Iran after crackdown
Middle East News
2026-01-20
EU moves to tighten ban on drone exports to Iran after crackdown
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:41
UK, US, Germany and France urge adherence to ceasefire in Syria
World News
07:41
UK, US, Germany and France urge adherence to ceasefire in Syria
0
World News
07:20
US ‘monster storm’ kills 30
World News
07:20
US ‘monster storm’ kills 30
0
World News
03:24
Germany says EU-India trade deal 'creates new opportunities for growth'
World News
03:24
Germany says EU-India trade deal 'creates new opportunities for growth'
0
World News
01:35
Venezuela forecasts $1.4 bn oil investments in 2026, up 55%
World News
01:35
Venezuela forecasts $1.4 bn oil investments in 2026, up 55%
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:33
Israeli military claims strike on Hezbollah member in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:33
Israeli military claims strike on Hezbollah member in south Lebanon
0
Middle East News
08:29
Syria army's clashes with Kurds 'setback' to Turkey peace process: PKK spokesman
Middle East News
08:29
Syria army's clashes with Kurds 'setback' to Turkey peace process: PKK spokesman
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-28
Lebanon files complaint to UN Security Council over Israel’s construction of two concrete walls inside Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
2025-11-28
Lebanon files complaint to UN Security Council over Israel’s construction of two concrete walls inside Lebanese territory
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-24
President Aoun meets newly appointed ambassadors before foreign postings
Lebanon News
2025-10-24
President Aoun meets newly appointed ambassadors before foreign postings
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon in the crosshairs: Israel signals readiness for broader regional war
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon in the crosshairs: Israel signals readiness for broader regional war
2
Lebanon News
10:29
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says response to any attack on Iran will be decided “at the appropriate time”
Lebanon News
10:29
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says response to any attack on Iran will be decided “at the appropriate time”
3
Lebanon News
11:11
UNIFIL: More than 400 weapons caches and infrastructure found have been handed over to Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
11:11
UNIFIL: More than 400 weapons caches and infrastructure found have been handed over to Lebanese Army
4
Lebanon News
03:48
Lebanon caps official valet parking fee at LBP 400,000
Lebanon News
03:48
Lebanon caps official valet parking fee at LBP 400,000
5
Lebanon News
04:33
Israeli military claims strike on Hezbollah member in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:33
Israeli military claims strike on Hezbollah member in south Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
14:57
Israeli drone strikes vehicle on Kfar Roummane road
Lebanon News
14:57
Israeli drone strikes vehicle on Kfar Roummane road
7
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Lebanon records new increase in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Lebanon records new increase in fuel prices
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tripoli collapse: Search for last survivor continues as questions linger
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tripoli collapse: Search for last survivor continues as questions linger
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More