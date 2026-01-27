France has the right to ban social media for under-15s, says EU

27-01-2026 | 07:45
France has the right to ban social media for under-15s, says EU
France has the right to ban social media for under-15s, says EU

France has the right to ban social media use for under-15s, as proposed in a bill adopted by its lower house of parliament, but enforcement would lie with the EU, the European Commission said Tuesday.

"The French authorities have the right to establish a digital age for their citizens," commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier told reporters, saying it was the "obligation of very large online platforms to respect the national legislation."

He stressed, however, that it would ultimately be up to the EU to ensure platforms put in place adequate age verification tools.

AFP

