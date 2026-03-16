Speaker Berri, French Ambassador discuss efforts to end Israel-Lebanon conflict, stress 2024 agreement

Lebanon News
16-03-2026 | 06:38
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Speaker Berri, French Ambassador discuss efforts to end Israel-Lebanon conflict, stress 2024 agreement
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Speaker Berri, French Ambassador discuss efforts to end Israel-Lebanon conflict, stress 2024 agreement

Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri met at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh with the French ambassador to Lebanon, Hervé Magro, to discuss developments in the field and political situation following Israel’s continued aggression against Lebanon.

After the meeting, the French ambassador said, “We are continuing our efforts and work to resolve the issue.”

During the meeting, Speaker Berri praised the efforts of France and its president, Emmanuel Macron, to stop the Israeli war on Lebanon and facilitate the return of displaced persons to their villages.

He also stressed the importance of adhering to the November 2024 agreement and the mechanism committee as a practical and negotiating framework for implementing the accord.

Lebanon News

Berri,

French

Ambassador

discuss

efforts

Israel-Lebanon

conflict,

stress

agreement

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