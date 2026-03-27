Violence in Syria's Druze heartland may be war crimes: UN investigators

Middle East News
27-03-2026 | 05:04
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Violence in Syria&#39;s Druze heartland may be war crimes: UN investigators
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Violence in Syria's Druze heartland may be war crimes: UN investigators

War crimes and crimes against humanity may have been committed when brutal violence tore through Syria's Druze heartland in southern Sweida province last July, killing more than 1,700, U.N. investigators said Friday.
"Serious violations carried out by government forces and Druze armed groups may amount to war crimes," Fionnuala Ni Aolain, a member of the United Nations Commission of Inquiry on Syria, said in a statement.
AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria's

Druze

heartland

crimes:

investigators

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