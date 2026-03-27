War crimes and crimes against humanity may have been committed when brutal violence tore through Syria's Druze heartland in southern Sweida province last July, killing more than 1,700, U.N. investigators said Friday.

"Serious violations carried out by government forces and Druze armed groups may amount to war crimes," Fionnuala Ni Aolain, a member of the United Nations Commission of Inquiry on Syria, said in a statement.

AFP