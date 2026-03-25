Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem: No negotiations under fire, battle will continue without limits

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah said that negotiating with Israel while under fire would amount to an imposed surrender, adding that the group’s fighters are prepared to continue fighting without limits.



In a statement, Sheikh Naim Qassem warned of what he described as a “dangerous American-Israeli project” aimed at establishing “Greater Israel,” adding that the aggression against Lebanon has not stopped but has continued for 15 months.



He also called for national unity against what he described as the Israeli and American enemy, and urged the Lebanese government to reverse its decision to “criminalize” the party’s activities and its fighters.



Qassem added that Hezbollah is engaged in what he described as a defensive battle to protect Lebanon and its citizens, stressing that the country should not become a battleground for others.



He said the timing of the response to Israeli attacks would be decided by Hezbollah.