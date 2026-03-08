News
Two killed, 12 wounded by 'projectile' in Saudi Arabia: Civil defense
08-03-2026 | 12:37
A projectile killed two people and injured 12 more in Saudi Arabia's Al Kharj governorate south of Riyadh, the kingdom's civil defense said on Sunday, as Iran continued to launch missiles and drones at its Gulf neighbours.
The civil defense agency said an Indian and a Bangladeshi national were killed by an unspecified "military projectile" that hit a residential area, according to the statement, which did not mention Iran by name.
Al Kharj governorate is home to a massive air base and has been targeted repeatedly over the past week as Tehran struck the Gulf after Israel and the U.S. launched a campaign against the Islamic republic.
AFP
