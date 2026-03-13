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Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem to Netanyahu: Your threats are worthless
Lebanon News
13-03-2026 | 15:19
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Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem to Netanyahu: Your threats are worthless
Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem said in remarks on Friday that Lebanon is engaged in what he described as a “legitimate defensive battle against Israeli and American aggression.”
Qassem said a recent rocket barrage helped expose what he called Israel’s plan, adding that the debate should not focus on who started the fighting. “We consider ourselves in a position of legitimate defense,” he noted.
The Hezbollah leader added that the group has prepared for a long confrontation. “They will be surprised on the battlefield, and the enemy’s threats do not frighten us,” he said.
Qassem argued that diplomatic solutions had failed to stop Israeli attacks, saying that resistance remains the only option. “Otherwise Lebanon would head toward disappearance,” he said.
Addressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Qassem said the Israeli leader’s threats against him were “worthless,” warning that Netanyahu should instead fear for himself because he has taken his people “to a very bad place.”
Qassem also insisted that Hezbollah was not responsible for the escalation, blaming what he described as Israeli-American aggression for the developments in Lebanon. He said the resistance was a response and vowed the group would remain on the battlefield “strong, regardless of the sacrifices,” describing the confrontation as an “existential battle.”
He also called on the Lebanese government to stop what he described as “free concessions,” saying such steps only “encourage the enemy and prolong the war.”
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Naim Qassem
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