LBCI sources: Lebanese Army assessment says Iranian ballistic missile exploded over Keserwan, targeted for outside Lebanon

Field inspections by the Lebanese Army have determined that the missile that exploded over Keserwan was an Iranian-made ballistic missile of the Qadr missile type, according to LBCI sources.



The missile was approximately 16 meters long, had a range of about 2,000 kilometers, and was designed to carry multiple smaller submunitions.



The missile reportedly exploded at high altitude, and its intended target was outside Lebanon. Preliminary assessments suggest the explosion may have been caused by either a technical malfunction or an interception.



However, the assessment noted that no missile interception systems are deployed in Lebanon.