European Council president reaffirms EU support for Lebanon in call with President Aoun

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun received a phone call from European Council President Antonio Costa, who briefed him on the latest developments related to the Israeli escalation across various areas of Lebanon and confirmed the European Union’s support for the negotiation initiative launched by the Lebanese president to put an end to the escalation in Lebanon.



Costa also affirmed the European Union’s support for Lebanon and its people during the difficult circumstances the country is facing, and the EU’s readiness to assist Lebanon in various sectors to help end the suffering of the Lebanese people.



President Aoun thanked Costa for the European Union’s position and for the humanitarian and medical aid sent to help Lebanese citizens who were forced to flee their homes in areas targeted by Israeli attacks, expressing hope that this assistance would increase given that the number of displaced people has exceeded one million.



President Aoun and Costa agreed to remain in contact to follow political and military developments and their repercussions.