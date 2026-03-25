European Council president reaffirms EU support for Lebanon in call with President Aoun

Lebanon News
25-03-2026 | 15:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
European Council president reaffirms EU support for Lebanon in call with President Aoun
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
European Council president reaffirms EU support for Lebanon in call with President Aoun

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun received a phone call from European Council President Antonio Costa, who briefed him on the latest developments related to the Israeli escalation across various areas of Lebanon and confirmed the European Union’s support for the negotiation initiative launched by the Lebanese president to put an end to the escalation in Lebanon.

Costa also affirmed the European Union’s support for Lebanon and its people during the difficult circumstances the country is facing, and the EU’s readiness to assist Lebanon in various sectors to help end the suffering of the Lebanese people.

President Aoun thanked Costa for the European Union’s position and for the humanitarian and medical aid sent to help Lebanese citizens who were forced to flee their homes in areas targeted by Israeli attacks, expressing hope that this assistance would increase given that the number of displaced people has exceeded one million.

President Aoun and Costa agreed to remain in contact to follow political and military developments and their repercussions.

Lebanon News

Council

president

reaffirms

support

Lebanon

President

LBCI Next
Iran wants Lebanon included in any ceasefire, sources tell Reuters
Israeli strike hits chalet near Hasbani River in Hasbaiyya
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

European Council backs Lebanon’s cabinet measures in call with President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-07

Spain's King, Macron express support for Lebanon in calls with President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-09

President Aoun cancels ceremonial honors for Mar Maroun feast in solidarity with Tripoli and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-19

President Aoun meets French foreign minister, lauds France’s support for Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:36

Iran wants Lebanon included in any ceasefire, sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

Israeli strike hits chalet near Hasbani River in Hasbaiyya

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Israel hit by intense rocket fire from north to south as military escalates threats on Iran and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:31

Netanyahu: Israeli forces expanding “buffer zone” in southern Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-19

Israel’s PM says seeing 'cracks' in Iran leadership

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-24

Iran Guards threaten 'heavy' missile fire on Israel in support of Lebanese, Palestinians

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-17

Israel strikes Laylaki in Beirut's suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

Israeli strike hits chalet near Hasbani River in Hasbaiyya

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:29

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

LBCI sources: Lebanese Army assessment says Iranian ballistic missile exploded over Keserwan, targeted for outside Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem: No negotiations under fire, battle will continue without limits

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Debl residents tell LBCI: We reject any weapons entering our town, and are ready to stand against Israelis

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for several areas in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:36

Iran wants Lebanon included in any ceasefire, sources tell Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Israel hit by intense rocket fire from north to south as military escalates threats on Iran and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Lebanon Health Ministry condemns killing of paramedics in Nabatieh strike, toll rises to 42

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

Israeli strike hits chalet near Hasbani River in Hasbaiyya

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More