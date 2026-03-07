Spain's King, Macron express support for Lebanon in calls with President Aoun

Lebanon News
07-03-2026 | 07:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Spain&#39;s King, Macron express support for Lebanon in calls with President Aoun
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Spain's King, Macron express support for Lebanon in calls with President Aoun

King Felipe VI affirmed Spain's support for Lebanon during a phone call with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, expressing solidarity with the country amid "delicate circumstances."

During the call, the Spanish monarch stressed the solidarity of the Spanish people with the Lebanese people amid the challenges Lebanon is currently facing.

President Aoun also received a phone call from Emmanuel Macron as part of ongoing consultations between the two leaders to follow up on current developments and diplomatic contacts aimed at halting the military escalation.

Lebanon News

Spain

King

France

Macron

Support

Lebanon

President

Joseph Aoun

LBCI Next
Lebanon says 294 killed, 1,023 injured in Israeli attacks since March 2
Israeli strike on town in east Lebanon kills six, including four children
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-02

President Aoun concludes Spain trip after talks with Spanish king

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-03

Macron reaffirms France's support for Lebanon, welcomes cabinet decisions

LBCI
World News
2026-02-18

Denmark's King Frederik X arrives in Greenland in show of support

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-09

President Aoun cancels ceremonial honors for Mar Maroun feast in solidarity with Tripoli and southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:59

Israel’s Netanyahu pressures Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

Over 150 Iranian nationals leave Lebanon including diplomats: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:29

Lebanon reports over 112,000 people in shelters amid ongoing crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

‘Save your lives:’ Israeli army orders residents of Beirut’s southern suburbs to evacuate

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:44

Lebanese Army says Israeli forces carried out airborne landing near Khraibeh near Syrian border

LBCI
Middle East News
09:01

Israel says it struck 16 planes used to transport weapons to Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Lebanese soldier wounded by gunfire from Syrian side near Qasr–Hermel

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:03

Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon's Nabi Chit town rises to 16

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:40

Mystery surrounds Israeli raid in Lebanon's Nabi Chit as army searches for missing pilot Ron Arad

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Israeli defense minister warns Lebanon's President: Act now before Israel acts on a larger scale

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Lebanese army holds emergency meeting amid Israeli escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

‘Save your lives:’ Israeli army orders residents of Beirut’s southern suburbs to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Witnesses detail Israeli airborne operation in Nabi Chit in eastern Lebanon: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:27

Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning to residents south of Litani River

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:44

Lebanese Army says Israeli forces carried out airborne landing near Khraibeh near Syrian border

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

Over 150 Iranian nationals leave Lebanon including diplomats: Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More