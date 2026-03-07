King Felipe VI affirmed Spain's support for Lebanon during a phone call with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, expressing solidarity with the country amid "delicate circumstances."



During the call, the Spanish monarch stressed the solidarity of the Spanish people with the Lebanese people amid the challenges Lebanon is currently facing.



President Aoun also received a phone call from Emmanuel Macron as part of ongoing consultations between the two leaders to follow up on current developments and diplomatic contacts aimed at halting the military escalation.