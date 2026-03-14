Blasts heard over Jerusalem after army detects missiles from Iran

Middle East News
14-03-2026 | 09:25
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Blasts heard over Jerusalem after army detects missiles from Iran
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Blasts heard over Jerusalem after army detects missiles from Iran

Explosions rang out over Jerusalem on Saturday, AFP reporters heard, shortly after the Israeli military warned that it had detected incoming missiles from Iran.

As the Middle East war triggered by U.S.-Israeli strikes on Tehran entered its third week, the military said its "defence system is operating to intercept the threat".

AFP

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