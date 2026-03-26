Deep divisions surface in government over Iran ambassador decision

Lebanese ministers voiced sharply diverging positions ahead of a Cabinet session dominated by the decision to expel Iran’s ambassador, underscoring mounting political tensions within the government.



Minister of Displaced Kamal Chehadeh said there would be “no retreat” from the decision, stressing that the move was taken in full coordination and solidarity with both the president and the prime minister.



Industry Minister Joe Issa el-Khoury echoed that stance, stressing that the decision is final, adding that “no one wants to defend Iran.”



Agriculture Minister Nizar Hani, meanwhile, said several proposals would be discussed and that, although the issue of the Iranian ambassador has overshadowed the agenda, the government itself is not at risk.



Justice Minister Adel Nassar criticized the reported boycott by the Amal Movement and Hezbollah, calling it unjustified given the gravity of the current situation.



Tourism Minister Laura el-Khazen Lahoud, in turn, said she opposes Iranian interference in Lebanese affairs, arguing that the government needed to send a clear message to Tehran through its decision.



Meanwhile, Information Minister Paul Morcos struck a more conciliatory tone, saying he is confident that his colleagues are keen on preserving the country’s stability and safeguarding the government.