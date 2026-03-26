News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
PM Salam calls on UN to act against Israeli threats and attacks in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
26-03-2026 | 14:23
High views
Share
Share
2
min
PM Salam calls on UN to act against Israeli threats and attacks in southern Lebanon
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam held a phone call with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres amid ongoing Israeli statements and attacks in southern Lebanon.
During the call, Salam highlighted repeated threats from the Israeli defense minister regarding plans to occupy the area south of the Litani River, along with statements from the Israeli finance minister about annexing the region.
He noted that Israel has destroyed most of the bridges over the Litani River in an apparent effort to isolate the area from the rest of Lebanon.
Salam also detailed mass displacement of residents in southern towns and villages, daily encroachments on land, and the demolition or even complete leveling of homes, signaling that civilians may not be able to return in the near future.
He stressed that these actions and statements, whether under the pretext of a “security belt” or a “buffer zone,” pose a serious threat to Lebanon’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and citizens’ rights, and violate both international law and the U.N. Charter.
Salam informed the secretary-general that he has asked the foreign minister to file an immediate complaint with the U.N. Security Council, urging the United Nations to take responsibility for halting these violations.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Nawaf Salam
Antonio Guterres
Israel
Lebanon condemns Kuwait terror plot, pledges full cooperation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-04
PM Salam to CNN: Israeli occupation and daily violations undermine stability in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-02-04
PM Salam to CNN: Israeli occupation and daily violations undermine stability in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-04
PM Salam calls for solidarity with displaced, pledges efforts to end war and protect Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-03-04
PM Salam calls for solidarity with displaced, pledges efforts to end war and protect Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-27
President Aoun meets UN envoy to discuss southern Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2026-01-27
President Aoun meets UN envoy to discuss southern Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-28
PM Nawaf Salam calls for unity, warns against escalation
Lebanon News
2026-02-28
PM Nawaf Salam calls for unity, warns against escalation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:04
Lebanon condemns Kuwait terror plot, pledges full cooperation
Lebanon News
14:04
Lebanon condemns Kuwait terror plot, pledges full cooperation
0
Lebanon News
13:18
Lebanese Consulate General in Rio de Janeiro provides 43 tons of aid for displaced families
Lebanon News
13:18
Lebanese Consulate General in Rio de Janeiro provides 43 tons of aid for displaced families
0
Lebanon News
13:08
Industry minister says diplomat intervention must support Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:08
Industry minister says diplomat intervention must support Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
12:17
Egypt pledges support for Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:17
Egypt pledges support for Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:03
Trump says Iran allowed passage of 10 oil tankers as a 'present'
World News
12:03
Trump says Iran allowed passage of 10 oil tankers as a 'present'
0
Middle East News
15:17
Israel opposition leader warns of looming 'security disaster' due to shortage of troops
Middle East News
15:17
Israel opposition leader warns of looming 'security disaster' due to shortage of troops
0
Middle East News
16:11
Iran bans sports teams from travelling to countries it deems 'hostile'
Middle East News
16:11
Iran bans sports teams from travelling to countries it deems 'hostile'
0
Middle East News
16:44
Ferrari resuming Middle East shipments
Middle East News
16:44
Ferrari resuming Middle East shipments
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:37
Deep divisions surface in government over Iran ambassador decision
Lebanon News
09:37
Deep divisions surface in government over Iran ambassador decision
2
Lebanon News
04:36
Israeli soldier killed in South Lebanon fighting: Military
Lebanon News
04:36
Israeli soldier killed in South Lebanon fighting: Military
3
Lebanon News
05:43
Beirut Judge approves bail for activist Ali Berro after appeal
Lebanon News
05:43
Beirut Judge approves bail for activist Ali Berro after appeal
4
Lebanon News
05:36
Israeli army says 91st Division expanding operations in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:36
Israeli army says 91st Division expanding operations in South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
09:10
Lebanese military source to Al Jazeera: Israeli forces advance in south, eye second-line towns
Lebanon News
09:10
Lebanese military source to Al Jazeera: Israeli forces advance in south, eye second-line towns
6
Lebanon News
14:04
Lebanon condemns Kuwait terror plot, pledges full cooperation
Lebanon News
14:04
Lebanon condemns Kuwait terror plot, pledges full cooperation
7
Lebanon News
09:30
Israeli army says more than 30 Hezbollah fighters killed in South Lebanon clashes
Lebanon News
09:30
Israeli army says more than 30 Hezbollah fighters killed in South Lebanon clashes
8
Lebanon News
09:59
Minister Makki says cabinet key to crisis decisions, urges unity at critical moment
Lebanon News
09:59
Minister Makki says cabinet key to crisis decisions, urges unity at critical moment
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More