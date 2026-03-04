PM Salam calls for solidarity with displaced, pledges efforts to end war and protect Lebanon

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stressed that it is the collective responsibility of both the state and society to stand by families who have been forced to flee their homes and to provide them with the support they need with dignity and a spirit of solidarity.



Salam emphasized that those displaced are not responsible for what has befallen them, describing them as victims of policies they did not shape. He warned against any form of abuse, discrimination, or exploitation directed at them.



The prime minister also pledged to all Lebanese that no effort will be spared to end what he described as a destructive war, ensure the safe return of displaced families to their homes, and safeguard Lebanon and its people so that the country does not remain an arena for regional conflicts and disputes.