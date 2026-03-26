Lebanon condemns Kuwait terror plot, pledges full cooperation

Lebanon News
26-03-2026 | 14:04
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Lebanon condemns Kuwait terror plot, pledges full cooperation
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Lebanon condemns Kuwait terror plot, pledges full cooperation

Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the terror plot announced by Kuwait on March 25, which aimed to undermine the country's sovereignty and security.

The ministry stressed Lebanon's firm rejection of any use of its territory or citizens to harm Kuwait's security and confirmed that Lebanese authorities are ready to cooperate in investigations to ensure those responsible are held accountable.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Kuwait

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

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