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Lebanese army stresses readiness as chief visits key units in Beirut and Sidon
Lebanon News
27-03-2026 | 10:21
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Lebanese army stresses readiness as chief visits key units in Beirut and Sidon
Lebanese Army chief General Rodolph Haykal inspected several units in Beirut and Sidon, reviewing the security measures in place within their areas of responsibility.
Addressing the troops, he stressed the “need to maintain readiness to prevent any breaches of security and to act firmly against any attempt to undermine internal stability.”
He added, “Despite rumors and incitement campaigns aimed at undermining the sacrifices and efforts of our soldiers, the army will not hesitate to fulfill its national responsibilities.”
Haykal also urged military personnel “not to be influenced by these rumors, to remain committed to their creed, and to uphold their national duty.”
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