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Strike kills at least four Iraqi fighters near Syria border: Security sources
Middle East News
16-03-2026 | 10:18
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Strike kills at least four Iraqi fighters near Syria border: Security sources
A strike near Iraq's western border with Syria killed at least four fighters from the former paramilitary coalition Hashed al-Shaabi, two security officials said.
The fighters from the Hashed al-Shaabi -- or the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), now part of Iraq's regular army -- "were killed and three others were wounded" in the attack on a checkpoint at the entrance to the city of al-Qaim, a local security official said.
A PMF official put the toll at five dead, blaming the United States for the strike targeting a checkpoint housing personnel from the PMF -- which includes pro-Iranian groups -- alongside army and police forces.
AFP
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