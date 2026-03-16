Strike kills at least four Iraqi fighters near Syria border: Security sources

A strike near Iraq's western border with Syria killed at least four fighters from the former paramilitary coalition Hashed al-Shaabi, two security officials said.



The fighters from the Hashed al-Shaabi -- or the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), now part of Iraq's regular army -- "were killed and three others were wounded" in the attack on a checkpoint at the entrance to the city of al-Qaim, a local security official said.



A PMF official put the toll at five dead, blaming the United States for the strike targeting a checkpoint housing personnel from the PMF -- which includes pro-Iranian groups -- alongside army and police forces.



AFP