Israeli Finance Minister renews call for strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs

Lebanon News
07-06-2026 | 03:47
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Israeli Finance Minister renews call for strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs
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Israeli Finance Minister renews call for strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich wrote “Dahiyeh!” in a post on X.

In an earlier statement, Smotrich addressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying: “Deterrence means bringing down 10 buildings in Beirut’s southern suburbs for every drone, and 100 for every drone that harms one of our soldiers.”

Lebanon News

Finance

Minister

renews

strikes

Beirut’s

southern

suburbs

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