Israel continues strikes in South Lebanon as investigation probes cause of Majdal Zoun incident

News Bulletin Reports
06-08-2026 | 12:55
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Israel continues strikes in South Lebanon as investigation probes cause of Majdal Zoun incident
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Israel continues strikes in South Lebanon as investigation probes cause of Majdal Zoun incident

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The Israeli army continued striking areas in South Lebanon, saying the operations were in response to what it described as a violation of the ceasefire agreement by Hezbollah in the town of Majdal Zoun on Wednesday.

Israel has yet to determine whether the deaths of two Israeli soldiers were caused by an explosive device planted inside the building where the Israeli force was operating, or by an older mine that had been placed before the framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel.

Security and military officials said it was too early to conclusively determine whether Hezbollah violated the agreement, as investigations into the incident continue. 

Some officials have blamed the soldiers who entered the building for the circumstances that led to the incident, while others have used the operation as justification for what they described as Israel's right to continue striking Lebanon and maintaining its military presence there.

The key question being examined by military and security bodies is when the Majdal Zoun explosive device was planted or when the building was booby-trapped.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has asked the military to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident, while calls have grown inside Israel urging the Israeli delegation in Rome to break its silence during ongoing negotiations with Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military establishment is awaiting the conclusion of the Rome talks. 

Israeli officials claim that the absence of a decision to expand military operations in Lebanon is due to U.S. pressure on decision-makers in Tel Aviv.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Israel

Strikes

South Lebanon

Investigation

South Lebanon

Majdal Zoun

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