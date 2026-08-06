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LBCI sources: Lebanon pushes for new pilot zone as talks set to continue on September 1
Lebanon News
06-08-2026 | 10:13
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LBCI sources: Lebanon pushes for new pilot zone as talks set to continue on September 1
Negotiations between the Lebanese and Israeli delegations concluded in Rome with no breakthrough on expanding the proposed pilot zones, as Lebanon insisted on adding a new area while Israel maintained that implementation should not proceed before verification measures are completed in the first two pilot zones, according to sources following the talks who spoke to LBCI.
The sources said the two sides exchanged preliminary lists concerning detainees and missing persons. Lebanon submitted an initial list related to Lebanese detainees and missing persons and insisted that the first step should be the release of an initial group of civilian detainees. Israel, for its part, presented a list containing the names of Lebanese Jews reported missing or killed in Lebanon.
According to the sources, negotiators also reached agreement on a short list of parties that could be tasked with a future monitoring mechanism. They added that participants stressed the need to preserve the ceasefire and agreed to seek a new United Nations Security Council resolution that would serve as the international framework for arrangements following the end of the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
The talks also included initial discussions on drafting a security agreement covering border arrangements and the legal framework governing such an accord, including whether it would be based on United Nations or U.S. auspices.
Despite discussions over the pilot zones, the sources said no new agreement was reached. Lebanon continued to press for the inclusion of an additional pilot zone, while Israel insisted on completing verification procedures in the first two areas before moving forward.
A preliminary date of September 1 has been proposed for the next round of negotiations. The sources added that the U.S. side committed to continue working with both parties on the issues of detainees and border arrangements during the interim period.
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