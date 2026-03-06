Explosion heard in Iraq's Erbil, smoke seen rising from hotel: AFP

06-03-2026 | 15:16
Explosion heard in Iraq&#39;s Erbil, smoke seen rising from hotel: AFP
Explosion heard in Iraq's Erbil, smoke seen rising from hotel: AFP

A loud bang was heard on Friday evening in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, before smoke rose from a hotel in the city, an AFP journalist said.

The journalist saw smoke billowing from the upper floors of the Erbil Arjaan by Rotana hotel, and said firefighters had arrived at the scene.

Earlier, the United States warned that Iranian-backed fighters may target hotels in Kurdistan that are frequented by foreigners.



AFP
 

