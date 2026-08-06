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Russia downed 605 Ukrainian drones overnight: Defense Ministry
World News
06-08-2026 | 02:05
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Russia downed 605 Ukrainian drones overnight: Defense Ministry
Russia shot down 605 Ukrainian drones during the night over its territory and the annexed Crimean Peninsula, the defense ministry said Thursday.
"During the night... air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 605 Ukrainian aerial drones," the ministry said in a statement, adding that local authorities reported a logistics centre belonging to Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries had been "slightly damaged".
AFP
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