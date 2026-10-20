UNIFIL: Mission continues operations as Security Council considers post-mission options

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20-10-2026 | 09:48
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UNIFIL: Mission continues operations as Security Council considers post-mission options
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UNIFIL: Mission continues operations as Security Council considers post-mission options

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said Tuesday that it continues to carry out its field operations in Lebanon as the U.N. Security Council considers options for the period following the mission's eventual departure.

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