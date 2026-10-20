News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UNIFIL: Mission continues operations as Security Council considers post-mission options
Lebanon News
20-10-2026 | 09:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UNIFIL: Mission continues operations as Security Council considers post-mission options
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said Tuesday that it continues to carry out its field operations in Lebanon as the U.N. Security Council considers options for the period following the mission's eventual departure.
Lebanon News
UNIFIL
Mission
Operations
Security Council
Options
Next
Will Lebanon-Israel talks in Florida contain tensions before Israel's elections?
President Aoun: Lebanese await return of Saudi visitors and resumption of Saudi flights to Lebanon
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
How does Israel choose its prime minister, and can Netanyahu win the October 27 election?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
How does Israel choose its prime minister, and can Netanyahu win the October 27 election?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Hegseth's secret meeting with Netanyahu in Israel fuels fears of renewed war with Iran
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Hegseth's secret meeting with Netanyahu in Israel fuels fears of renewed war with Iran
0
Middle East News
12:52
Iran security chief rejects moving enriched uranium out of country
Middle East News
12:52
Iran security chief rejects moving enriched uranium out of country
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Will Lebanon-Israel talks in Florida contain tensions before Israel's elections?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Will Lebanon-Israel talks in Florida contain tensions before Israel's elections?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Will Lebanon-Israel talks in Florida contain tensions before Israel's elections?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Will Lebanon-Israel talks in Florida contain tensions before Israel's elections?
0
Lebanon News
04:31
President Aoun: Lebanese await return of Saudi visitors and resumption of Saudi flights to Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:31
President Aoun: Lebanese await return of Saudi visitors and resumption of Saudi flights to Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
03:21
Lebanon sees drop in fuel prices as gas prices rise
Lebanon Economy
03:21
Lebanon sees drop in fuel prices as gas prices rise
0
Lebanon News
03:17
Israeli military accuses Lebanese army of failing to dismantle Hezbollah weapons site in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:17
Israeli military accuses Lebanese army of failing to dismantle Hezbollah weapons site in southern Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-10-11
PM Salam condemns Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, reaffirms Lebanon's solidarity
Lebanon News
2026-10-11
PM Salam condemns Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, reaffirms Lebanon's solidarity
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-17
Lebanese banks dispute $600 million tax claim over Eurobond gains
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-17
Lebanese banks dispute $600 million tax claim over Eurobond gains
0
Middle East News
2026-05-12
Kuwait says foiled infiltration attempt by four members of Iran's Guards
Middle East News
2026-05-12
Kuwait says foiled infiltration attempt by four members of Iran's Guards
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-21
From fuel to food: Global energy crisis deepens cost pressures in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-21
From fuel to food: Global energy crisis deepens cost pressures in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:17
Israeli military accuses Lebanese army of failing to dismantle Hezbollah weapons site in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:17
Israeli military accuses Lebanese army of failing to dismantle Hezbollah weapons site in southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
04:31
President Aoun: Lebanese await return of Saudi visitors and resumption of Saudi flights to Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:31
President Aoun: Lebanese await return of Saudi visitors and resumption of Saudi flights to Lebanon
3
Lebanon Economy
03:21
Lebanon sees drop in fuel prices as gas prices rise
Lebanon Economy
03:21
Lebanon sees drop in fuel prices as gas prices rise
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Will Lebanon-Israel talks in Florida contain tensions before Israel's elections?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Will Lebanon-Israel talks in Florida contain tensions before Israel's elections?
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Hegseth's secret meeting with Netanyahu in Israel fuels fears of renewed war with Iran
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Hegseth's secret meeting with Netanyahu in Israel fuels fears of renewed war with Iran
6
Middle East News
08:50
Turkey troops to stay in Syria, Iraq 'until border security ensured', defense minister to AFP
Middle East News
08:50
Turkey troops to stay in Syria, Iraq 'until border security ensured', defense minister to AFP
7
Lebanon News
09:48
UNIFIL: Mission continues operations as Security Council considers post-mission options
Lebanon News
09:48
UNIFIL: Mission continues operations as Security Council considers post-mission options
8
World News
06:57
Rubio says Trump 'frustrated' at accusations he harming Ukraine
World News
06:57
Rubio says Trump 'frustrated' at accusations he harming Ukraine
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More