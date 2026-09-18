Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

Lebanon News
18-09-2026 | 03:38
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Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
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Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region on Friday. The heavy rainfall caused water levels to rise on roads, according to footage.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Rain

Zahle

Rainfall

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