Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Keeping negotiations alive and preventing further escalation are the main objectives of Lebanon's participation in the latest round of Lebanese-Israeli military talks in Tampa, Florida, under U.S. mediation, amid very limited expectations of progress before Israel's elections.



According to information obtained by LBCI, the Lebanese delegation, headed by Brig. Gen. Georges Rizkallah, director of operations, is insisting on an end to Israeli attacks and the establishment of a verification mechanism that would allow progress in the designated pilot areas. This would help create the necessary conditions for the Lebanese army to deploy, removing what Israel cites as justification for claiming that the army is not fulfilling its responsibilities.



The Lebanese army is not counting on a breakthrough in this round of talks, according to the sources, but is taking part to avoid disrupting the process and preserve a framework that could help contain risks and limit any further Israeli escalation. The U.S. mediator is seen as the key party capable of managing and safeguarding that process.



The latest escalation came as Israel accused the Lebanese army of failing to address a Hezbollah weapons site in Kafra, from which the group subsequently removed weapons. Israel also alleged that some Lebanese army personnel were coordinating with Hezbollah to obstruct weapons-seizure operations.



These allegations remain part of the Israeli account of events, but they are adding pressure on the Lebanese army at a sensitive moment and threaten to complicate negotiations by casting doubt on the institution responsible for implementing security arrangements.



The meetings are therefore continuing without any clear shift in positions, with the U.S. role currently emerging as the main factor in preventing the framework from collapsing, pending the outcome of Israel’s elections and the next phase of negotiations.