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President Aoun: Lebanese await return of Saudi visitors and resumption of Saudi flights to Lebanon
Lebanon News
20-10-2026 | 04:31
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President Aoun: Lebanese await return of Saudi visitors and resumption of Saudi flights to Lebanon
President Joseph Aoun met with Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Dosari to discuss bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation across various sectors.
Aoun expressed Lebanon's gratitude for the Saudi leadership's support for the Lebanese people, particularly its efforts to facilitate Lebanese exports.
He stressed that the Lebanese people are looking forward to welcoming Saudi visitors back to Lebanon and seeing Saudi airlines resume flights to the country.
Aoun also renewed his condemnation of attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, particularly vital facilities and aviation infrastructure, reaffirming Lebanon's solidarity with the Saudi people.
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