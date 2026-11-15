President Aoun meets Saudi foreign minister’s adviser in Baabda

Lebanon News
15-11-2026 | 11:20
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President Aoun meets Saudi foreign minister’s adviser in Baabda
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President Aoun meets Saudi foreign minister’s adviser in Baabda

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with Saudi Foreign Minister’s Adviser Prince Yazid bin Farhan at the Baabda Palace on Sunday afternoon to discuss the latest developments.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

Saudi Arabia

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