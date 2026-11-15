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US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz arrives in Lebanon
Lebanon News
15-11-2026 | 07:00
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US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz arrives in Lebanon
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz arrived in Lebanon on Sunday morning, as part of a visit to the country.
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