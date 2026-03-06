Saudi defense ministry says intercepted 'cruise missile'

06-03-2026 | 11:11
Saudi defense ministry says intercepted &#39;cruise missile&#39;
Saudi defense ministry says intercepted 'cruise missile'

Saudi Arabia's defense ministry on Friday said it had intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile near the central Al-Kharj area.

"A cruise missile was intercepted and destroyed east of Al-Kharj governorate," the ministry said in a post on X.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Defense

Ministry

Intercept

Cruise

Missile

