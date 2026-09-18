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US troop deaths in Iran war exceed Pentagon count by at least four, Washington Post reports
World News
18-09-2026 | 15:08
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US troop deaths in Iran war exceed Pentagon count by at least four, Washington Post reports
More U.S. troops have died during the war with Iran than the Pentagon has publicly disclosed, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing six U.S. officials familiar with the Defense Department's internal casualty accounting data.
There have been at least 22 military fatalities, four more than the data available on the Pentagon's public database, the newspaper cited five of the officials as saying.
AFP
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