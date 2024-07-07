Iranian warship capsizes during repairs in port of Bandar Abbas

Middle East News
2024-07-07 | 09:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iranian warship capsizes during repairs in port of Bandar Abbas
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iranian warship capsizes during repairs in port of Bandar Abbas

The Iranian navy frigate Sahand capsized during repairs in the southern port of Bandar Abbas, Iranian state media reported on Sunday.

"As Sahand was being repaired at the wharf, it lost its balance due to water ingress. Fortunately, the vessel is being returned to balance quickly," the official news agency IRNA reported, citing a navy statement.

It did not specify when the accident occurred. State media carried a picture of a capsized ship and said several people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.


Reuters

Middle East News

Iran

Warship

Repairs

Port

Bandar Abbas

LBCI Next
Canadian police charge Syrian returnee with terrorism offenses
Who is Iran's new president-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-29

Iran installs half of planned new centrifuges at Fordow: IAEA report

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-19

Iranian Minister: No future US government can prevent Iran's oil exports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-03

Iran's Acting FM reports: Normalization with Israel is a failed plan for the region

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-03

Iran’s diplomatic continuity: Bagheri affirms support for resistance in Beirut visit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:04

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges caution on Israel-Lebanon border

LBCI
Middle East News
07:55

Erdogan says may invite Syria's Assad to Turkey 'at any moment'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27

Gaza war death toll reaches: 38,153: Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
06:14

Iran’s president-elect Pezeshkian to be sworn in next month

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:04

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges caution on Israel-Lebanon border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

France Prepares for Fiercely Contested Second Round of Elections on July 7

LBCI
Sports News
2024-07-06

Russian wrestlers refuse Olympics invitation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-10

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
12:42

Q3: Bahamas 63 - 54 Lebanon. Bahamas leads, but Lebanon has narrowed the difference in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament semi-finals! Watch the game on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Sports News
12:50

Final Score: Bahamas 89 - 72 Lebanon. Despite a strong effort, Lebanon's journey in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament comes to an end

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:56

Israeli army says it killed Hezbollah operative in eastern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: Linking south Lebanon to presidential election is inaccurate

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Raed Berro to LBCI: Hezbollah firm on presidential choice, demands alternatives from dialogue opponents

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

High Toll of Conflict: Hezbollah and Israeli Attacks Since October 8

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

Arabs Resume Flights Over Syria After 12-Year Hiatus: A New Beginning for Regional Relations

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:04

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges caution on Israel-Lebanon border

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More