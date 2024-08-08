News
Yedioth Ahronoth: Israeli security agencies anticipate potential coordinated attack by Iran and Hezbollah
Middle East News
2024-08-08 | 03:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Yedioth Ahronoth: Israeli security agencies anticipate potential coordinated attack by Iran and Hezbollah
Yedioth Ahronoth, an Israeli newspaper, has reported that the worst-case scenario for Israel involves a simultaneous attack by Iran and Hezbollah.
The newspaper noted that Israeli security agencies estimate Hezbollah will likely be the initiator of such an attack.
Middle East News
Yedioth Ahronoth
Israel
Security Agencies
Attack
Iran
Hezbollah
