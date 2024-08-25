Hamas says Hezbollah strikes 'slap in the face' for Israel

Hamas says Hezbollah strikes 'slap in the face' for Israel

Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas on Sunday hailed strikes by Lebanon's Hezbollah against Israel, calling it a "strong and focused response."

"We emphasize that this strong and focused response, which struck deep inside the Zionist entity, is a slap in the face" for the Israeli government, Hamas said in a statement after Hezbollah said it launched a large-scale operation using rockets and drones.



