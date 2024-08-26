News
Pentagon: Defense Secretary orders two aircraft carrier groups to remain in Middle East
Middle East News
2024-08-26 | 00:07
Pentagon: Defense Secretary orders two aircraft carrier groups to remain in Middle East
The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) announced on Sunday that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has ordered two aircraft carrier strike groups to remain in the Middle East, strengthening the US military presence amid rising regional tensions.
This announcement, made in a summary of a call between Austin and his Israeli counterpart, marks a shift.
Initially, the Pentagon had deployed the Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group to the region with plans to replace the Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Pentagon
Defense Secretary
Aircraft
Middle East
United States
Hamas military wing says it fired rocket at Tel Aviv
Guterres says increased Blue Line violence threatens regional security and stability
