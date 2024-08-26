Pentagon: Defense Secretary orders two aircraft carrier groups to remain in Middle East

2024-08-26 | 00:07
Pentagon: Defense Secretary orders two aircraft carrier groups to remain in Middle East
Pentagon: Defense Secretary orders two aircraft carrier groups to remain in Middle East

The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) announced on Sunday that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has ordered two aircraft carrier strike groups to remain in the Middle East, strengthening the US military presence amid rising regional tensions.

This announcement, made in a summary of a call between Austin and his Israeli counterpart, marks a shift.

Initially, the Pentagon had deployed the Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group to the region with plans to replace the Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group.

Reuters

