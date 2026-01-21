News
UK, US, and Canada reaffirm support for Lebanese Army border security efforts
Lebanon News
21-01-2026 | 09:59
2
min
UK, US, and Canada reaffirm support for Lebanese Army border security efforts
The British, U.S., and Canadian ambassadors to Lebanon met on Wednesday with Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal during a High Supervision Committee meeting on the Border Protection Assistance Program to secure Lebanon's land borders.
In a statement issued by the British Embassy in Beirut, the committee said it reviewed progress made and challenges facing efforts to secure Lebanon's eastern and northern borders, reaffirming its support for the Lebanese Armed Forces in strengthening state authority at what it described as a critical time.
The statement noted that the United Kingdom has supported the Lebanese Army's Land Border Regiments since 2013, leading to the establishment of 84 operational bases along the border with Syria. Six additional bases have been built since January 2025.
Alongside training and equipment, the support aims to enhance the army's capacity to secure Lebanon's eastern and northern borders, including combating smuggling and other illegal activities.
During the meeting, British Ambassador Hamish Cowell stressed the United Kingdom's steadfast backing for the Lebanese Army's central role in maintaining security and stability, including in South Lebanon. He welcomed progress toward confining weapons to state authority, describing it as a key step toward a stable and secure Lebanon.
Following the meeting, Cowell said it was an honor to meet with General Haykal and review advances in border security. He praised the Lebanese Armed Forces for demonstrating high professionalism and exceptional resilience in safeguarding Lebanon's sovereignty under difficult circumstances, adding that the United Kingdom would continue to work closely with partners in the United States, Canada, and the broader international community to strengthen Lebanon's security, stability, and territorial integrity.
Lebanon News
UK
US
Canada
Support
Lebanese Army
Border
Security
