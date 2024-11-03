Hezbollah releases footage of rocket and drone strikes against Israeli army positions

2024-11-03 | 10:36
Hezbollah releases footage of rocket and drone strikes against Israeli army positions
Hezbollah releases footage of rocket and drone strikes against Israeli army positions

In separate statements, Hezbollah released footage on Sunday of the group's fighters targeting Israeli army gatherings in the areas of Tal al-Khazan and Jal al-Deir with rocket fire.

Hezbollah also shared footage of the group targeting the Israeli army bases of Shraga, Ramat David, and Palmachim with attack drones.
 

