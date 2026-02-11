News
Iran ready for inspections to prove nuclear program peaceful: President
Middle East News
11-02-2026 | 03:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran ready for inspections to prove nuclear program peaceful: President
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Wednesday that his country is ready for "any verification" of its nuclear program and insisted Tehran is not seeking an atomic weapon.
"We are not seeking to acquire nuclear weapons. We have stated this repeatedly and are ready for any verification," he said on the 47th anniversary of Iran's Islamic revolution, which is being marked against the backdrop of military threats from the United States.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Masoud Pezeshkian
Nuclear
Tehran
United States
