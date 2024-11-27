News
Iraq hails Lebanon ceasefire, urges halt to Gaza war
Middle East News
2024-11-27 | 04:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iraq hails Lebanon ceasefire, urges halt to Gaza war
Iraq welcomed a ceasefire that took effect Wednesday between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, calling on the international community to act urgently to end Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza.
A foreign ministry statement called for "multiplying international efforts to avoid any new escalation" along the Israel-Lebanon border while also urging "serious, urgent steps to stop the continued massacres and violations against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip."
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Iraq
Lebanon
Ceasefire
Gaza
War
Israel
