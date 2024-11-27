Iraq hails Lebanon ceasefire, urges halt to Gaza war

Middle East News
2024-11-27 | 04:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iraq hails Lebanon ceasefire, urges halt to Gaza war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iraq hails Lebanon ceasefire, urges halt to Gaza war

Iraq welcomed a ceasefire that took effect Wednesday between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, calling on the international community to act urgently to end Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza.

A foreign ministry statement called for "multiplying international efforts to avoid any new escalation" along the Israel-Lebanon border while also urging "serious, urgent steps to stop the continued massacres and violations against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip."

AFP

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Iraq

Lebanon

Ceasefire

Gaza

War

Israel

Yemen's Houthis hail Hezbollah 'victory' after Lebanon ceasefire
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-24

Ceasefire hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon and Gaza be separated in Israel's expanding war?

LBCI
Lebanon News
21:18

Israeli army issues warning to South Lebanon residents as ceasefire takes effect

LBCI
World News
17:56

Israel-Lebanon deal should 'open path' to Gaza ceasefire: Macron

LBCI
World News
17:02

Ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon marks step toward lasting peace, Biden and Macron announce: Joint statement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:17

Yemen's Houthis hail Hezbollah 'victory' after Lebanon ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
04:09

Israel and Lebanon reach ceasefire agreement with commitments to UNSCR 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:44

Israeli Defense Minister orders immediate action against threats to troops in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:25

Hamas leader says: 'We appreciate' Lebanon's right to reach agreement protecting its people

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-09

Flight trends at Beirut Airport: Holiday bookings climb despite security fears—here are the numbers

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-26

Israeli airstrikes target Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warnings

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-21

Gaza Civil Defense Agency says 22 killed in Israeli strike

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:56

Israeli media reveal full ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon: Here are the key terms

LBCI
World News
14:57

Follow-up sources: Biden's speech delayed due to conflicting interpretations of Israel's stance, whether Netanyahu's announcement signaled approval of the ceasefire or if it required approval from the expanded cabinet, which has yet to be given

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Israel strikes central Beirut following evacuation alert

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

Evacuation warning for central Beirut: Israel urges Ras Beirut, Mazraa, Msaytbeh and Zokak El-Blat residents to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:07

Israeli Cabinet approves ceasefire deal with Lebanon, reports Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
21:00

Ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel officially comes into effect now. Stay tuned for updates

LBCI
Middle East News
13:24

Israel gives ceasefire approval, Netanyahu vows strong response to any Hezbollah violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Israel launches violent strikes on Beirut's suburbs following evacuation alerts for 20 buildings

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More